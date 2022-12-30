TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested Again

New Delhi: Gujarat police has arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale again from Delhi late Thursday evening in connection with an alleged misuse of money raised through crowd-funding, official sources said.

According to the report, a senior police source said that Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and would be transported to Ahemdabad for additional legal proceedings by Friday.

Gujarat Police has arrested Gokhale for the third time this month.

On December 6, he was arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly circulating fake details about the cost of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

On December 1, Gokhale shared a news clipping on information received allegedly through the Right to Information, saying that Modi’s visit to Morbi following the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.