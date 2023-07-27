Title song from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Kushi’ to release tomorrow

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starring Kushi grabbed the attention of the masses in no time when its trailer has been released. Spreading the color of love, the makers are all set to treat the audience with the title track from this upcoming romantic comedy, which will be released online on 28th July, tomorrow at 04:05 PM.

With ‘Tu Meri Roja’, the audience witnessed the first single from Kushi which was followed by the second single ‘Aradhya’ and now they are all set to get an absolute treat with the third single, the title track of the film. All set to release online on 28th July, tomorrow at 04:05 PM, the song will surely drench the audience more in the color of love.

Link – https://bit.ly/KushiFirstSingle

The music in the title track is composed, arranged & programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The lyrics of the song have been given by Raqueeb Alam. The title track has been sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab and choreographer Brindha Master.

The first single from Kushi, ‘Tu Meri Roja’ gardened immense love from the audience. Composed and sung (in Telugu) by Hesham Abdul Wahab and in Hindi, by Javed Ali, the song went on to become the biggest chartbuster of the year. The song collected 100M+ collective views in all 5 languages and was featured among the top music videos in India for 11 weeks.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023.