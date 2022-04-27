Titlagarh: Kidnapped minor boy found dead

Titlagarh: A minor boy who was allegedly abducted by a relative from Sirabhata Pada on April 23 has been found dead.

As per available information, the decomposed body was recovered from Siker forests. Locals passing by the forest patch noticed a foul smell ans later stumbled upon the lifeless body. Following this, they immediately informed the police about the same.

Meanwhile, the accused relative has been detained by police. The accused has reportedly confessed to the crime.