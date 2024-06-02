Titlagarh Hottest In Odisha As Mercury Soars Beyond 40°C At 8 Places

Bhubaneswar: At least 26 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature (day temperature) of 37°C or above on Sunday. The mercury soared beyond 40°C at eight places and Titilagarh was the hottest place in the state at 42.5°C.

The day temperatures in Bolangir and Sonepur were 42.3°C, while Boudh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1°C. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.3°C and 36°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the heatwave and hot & humid weather conditions would persist in Odisha for another five days before rains provide the much-needed respite. The day temperatures will be hotter in interior Odisha, while the weather will be hot and humid in the coastal areas.