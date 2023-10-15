Titlagarh Congress observes 9-hour bandh seeking NAC status in Saintala

Titlagarh: Odisha Congress has observed 9-hour bandh demanding fulfillment of various demands including NAC status for Saintala, completion of the partially constructed bridge over Lantha river connecting Saintala and Badipada, filling of the lying vacant doctors’ posts in Saintala hospital and water supply to Saintala block square.

While shops and business establishments remained closed, vehicular movement came to a grinding halt at various places to press their demands.