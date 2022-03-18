Titlagarh Boils At 41.4 Degree Celsius, Is The Hottest Place In The State

Bhubaneswar: As a scorching heatwave continues across Odisha, Bolangir district’s Titilagarh was recorded as the hottest place in the State.

It recorded the season’s highest temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius, informed the Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre.

According to the weather department, Titilagarh was followed by its district headquarter Balangir, where 41 degree Celsius temperature was recovered today.

Boudh town witnessed a scorching heat wave of 39 degree Celsius temperature while 8 places of the State reported the maximum temperature above 38 degree Celsius today. They are Angul (38.1), Baripada (38.5), Jharsuguda (38.4), Sambalpur (38.3), Bhawanipatna (38), Sonepur (38.2), Nayagarh (38.5) and Bhadrak (38).