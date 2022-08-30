Tisca Chopra’s Dahan Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya has shared starring Tisca Chopra, have shared the trailer from the show. The show will also feature Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, amongst others.

Check out Tisca Chopra’s Dahan trailer:

Talking about the series, the nine-episode series is directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Nikhil Nair.

Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra starrer Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya is slated to premiere on September 16, 2022, exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.