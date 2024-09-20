Andhra Pradesh: A massive political row erupted in Andhra Pradesh after chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in Tirupati temple laddus during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amid the controversy, the ruling Telugu Desam Party on Thursday claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy at a press conference displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of “beef tallow” in the given ghee sample, news agency PTI reported.

On Wednesday, N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that there was a usage of “animal fat” instead of ghee in the laddus offered at Tirupati shrine.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the lab report at a press conference, asserting that the findings validated the party’s claims.

The report, dated July 16, 2024, has not yet been officially confirmed by the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD.

In response, the YSRCP has accused the TDP of making “heinous allegations” for political gain. Karunakar Reddy, a former chairman of the TTD, dismissed the claims as baseless and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the YSRCP and its leadership.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of the TDP, demanding legal action and expressing concern over the hurt sentiments of the Hindu community.