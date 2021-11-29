Tirumala Temple’s Super Priest Dollar Seshadri Passes Away

Visakhapatnam: Senior priest of Tirumala temple, Pala Seshadri, popularly known as Dollar Seshadri, passed away here on Monday morning. He was 74.

According to reports, he suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last on the way to a hospital.

Seshadri has been serving the famous hill shrine since 1978. He was the most prominent figure in TTD, which manages the affairs of the world’s richest Hindu temple.

Seshadri was the divine guide for then President Giani Zail Singh, Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao, A B Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi, chief ministers and governors of several states and others VIPs during their visit to the temple.