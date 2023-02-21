Tirtol MLA’s Rumored Girlfriend Somalika Lodges Police Complaint Over Threat Call

Jagatsinghpur: Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Dash’ rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash lodged a complaint at Jagatsinghpur police station after she received a threatening call from an unidentified caller.

She was accompanied by social worker Snigdha Biswal to the police station to file a written complaint. Somalika alleged that an unknown person threatened her over the phone and pressurized her to resolve the dispute between the MLA and her.

The caller allegedly threatened her of an acid attack if she didn’t settle the issue, she alleged.

Earlier in the morning, Somalika allegedly received a call from an unknown person who asked her to resolve the case. She said she was unaware of the call and caller.

Later, she handed over the audio of the conversation in which the caller was heard asking the woman whether she wants a compromise.

Two days back, she had met Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra requesting him to raise her matter in the Assembly.