Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das terms girlfriend’s rape allegations as baseless

Bhubaneswar: Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das termed the rape allegations levelled against him by none other than his wife-to-be Somalika Dash as baseless. The BJD lawmaker said he has been a victim of a conspiracy.

“The allegations levelled against me are baseless. It seems to be a conspiracy against me. I am clueless as to who is behind this. However, I have full faith on the Crime Branch, the agency to investigate into it. The investigation would reveal who is conspiring against me,” said the MLA.

While the MLA has been reiterating that the allegations against him are baseless, his girlfriend Dash has been maintaining that she has proof to corroborate her allegations.

Also read: Rape case filed against Tirtol MLA by girlfriend Somalika