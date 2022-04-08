Tired of Constant Headache? Try These Yoga Poses

New Delhi: yoga can help give headache and migraine sufferers some extra relief, making it a great supplement to their pain-fighting arsenal. Below are the easy practice yoga poses for migraine. Let us know them one by one.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

It is very well known as the Downward Facing Dog Pose. While doing this pose, you need to get down on all fours and let your head hang. Your hands and shoulders should be width apart then lift your knees and tuck your toes against the mat or ground. This is a beginner-friendly pose that helps in all kinds of pain and fatigue.

Pawanmuktasana Variation – Supine Twist

To perform this, you must lie on your back, and then bring your knee close to your chest. Lift your face and take it close to your knee. You must stay in the position for 6-8 breaths, and repeat on the other side. Apart from helping your headache, it also strengthens your abdominal muscles.

Balasana – Child’s Pose

This pose will also help you in releasing the tension in the chest. To do this asana, you must get down on your knees and keep your feet together. Stretch your arms forward and relax your forehead on your knees. You must stay in this position for 8 to 10 breaths. Balasana helps with any type of headache, aids in calming your brain, relieves stress, eases lower back pain, and is amazing for stretching your hips and thighs.