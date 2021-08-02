Tips To Take Care Of Your Pets In Monsoon

New Delhi: Monsoon is lovely time to take our pets out. But pets also need care during monsoon like we humans do. So here is a lowdown on how to keep pets healthy and prevent them from getting sick during monsoon.

Keep their paws dry

During monsoons, your canine companions are exposed to moisture, which makes them susceptible to pododermatitis. “Moisture in parks and wet streets weaken the follicles, which leads to skin inflammation in the paws,” explains Gandhi. “Do not leave your dog’s paws wet for long. Use blotting paper to wipe them clean time and again. Rinse with clean water and if possible, blow-dry the paws after every walk,” he adds. If you have a long-coat pet, keep the fur between the paw-pads trimmed. This will keep the stubborn mud, that can cling, off their paws. Also, ensure their nails are not clipped too close to the skin to prevent bleeding and infection.

Keep them away from dirty, stagnant water

Like you, your pets can fall prey to waterborne diseases from contaminated and stagnant water. Common symptoms of a gut problem include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and appetite loss. Make sure they are drinking clean water. Feed them bland food (rice and curd) in case of a gut infection and the symptoms should subside within a few days. If the infection seems aggressive, visit your vet for further treatment.

Clean their ears once a day

Wet weather makes them vulnerable to ear infections too. During the monsoons you need to clean their ears with a cotton bud every day. At other times during the year it is okay to clean them once a month.

Keep them away from frogs and lizards. Keep a close eye on your dog during the rains as frogs and lizards, which can be extremely toxic, crawl about randomly. If you catch your pet with one in his mouth, induce vomiting by using vinegar or by placing salt on the back of their tongue to flush out the toxins.

Keep their coat dry

To avoid damp coats, and the accompanying odour, you will need to wipe them dry every time they get wet. Brush your pet religiously at least twice a day. To control pet odour you can also use dog powders and deodorants that are readily available at pet shops.

Save them from ticks

Monsoon is the breeding season for ticks. As a result, the chances of your pet becoming infested with ticks or fleas are high. To prevent this, use tick collars and consult your vet about oral medication. However, avoid medicating your pet yourself. Always consult an expert. If your pet is already infected with ticks, give them a bath with an anti-tick shampoo and rubbing an anti-tick ointment. This may not be enough, though. You may need to physically remove ticks from your pet’s coat. While at it, make sure you kill the insects by dunking them in a jar of kerosene or water (plain or mixed with detergent).