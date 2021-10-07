Tips To Stay Healthy During Navratri Fasting

New Delhi: Fasting is an integral part of the auspicious festival of Navratri. Hence it is important that you must maintain a healthy and balanced diet during the upcoming Navratri. Here are some tips to keep you healthy:

Healthy Fasting Tips

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated when you are fasting is extremely important. Water, low-fat milk, and vegetable and fruit juices are some of the ways to stay hydrated and maintain an adequate level of body fluids and salt. You can also prepare some healthy cold-pressed juices using vegetables and fruits rich in Vitamin A, B and C such as bottle gourd, tomatoes, and apples.

Avoid Starving

While some people binge on snacks and fruits even when they are fasting, there are many people who starve themselves to death. The thumb rule is to avoid fasting for too long. If you want to detoxify, eat fresh fruits or nuts at intervals. Prolonged fasting can lead to a number of problems such as weakness, anemia, fatigue, and headaches.

Eat Fiber-Rich Foods

Include fibre rich foods in your Navratri menu. Include a lot of green vegetables such as sweet potato, raw banana, bottle gourd, and pumpkin in your menu to stay full and satiate your hunger. The reason is fibers take a lot of time to digest, thereby keeping you full for a long period of time and also curbs your hunger. Fibrous foods also keep your blood sugar level in check.

Maintain your Energy Levels

Feeling low and experiencing a lack of energy is quite common during Navratri. To maintain your energy levels, you need to eat right. Include foods that are rich in protein and carbs to maintain your energy levels.

Get a Break from Sugar

We tend to eat extra sugar during Navratris. However, too much sugar can be harmful to your health. Refined sugar doesn’t have any nutritive value and is stored as empty calories. Navratri is the right time to take a break from refined sugar. Instead of refined sugar, add jaggery or honey to satisfy your cravings for sugar.