Tips To Reduce Risk Of Breast Cancer

New Delhi: There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer. But there are few things that you can do to lower your risk, such as changing risk factors that are under your control. Here are some tips below:

Follow a Healthy Diet

People who follow a healthy diet are less likely to develop obesity, and as a result, this leads to a lower rate of cancer and heart disease. We also recommend our patients consume more vegetables and fruits and limit their carbohydrate intake to prevent heart disease. In addition, you do not have to follow a strict diet, but reducing the portions of your food can help provide long-term weight loss.

Avoiding Drinking Alcohol

According to BreastCancer.org, alcohol can increase estrogen levels and other hormones associated with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer. It can also damage DNA cells. Women who have three drinks per week have a 15% higher chance of having breast cancer than those who do not drink, Tobacco smoking can also lead to lung and heart disease.

Avoiding Sun Exposure

Too much sun exposure can damage the skin, and thus, it can cause skin cancer, wrinkles, painful burns, and cataracts. It can also worsen chemotherapy side effects – some patients may also become sensitive to sunlight with chemotherapy, which can lead to tanning and burning.

People who expose their skin to the sun may also develop basal cell carcinoma (BCC), developing on the chest, face, shoulders, and back. Those who develop BCC generally have a scar-like area that looks like a red patch or shiny bump.

4: Minimizing Stress Levels

There is no link between breast cancer risk and stress, but managing stress levels can help improve a person’s quality of life and make decisions positively.

For example, they can reserve a few minutes for reading, walking, yoga, or doing something they love to ease stress and boost their energy.

5: Exercising

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that people should do a 150-minute moderate-intensity or 75-minute vigorous activity every week. They should also combine these with muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week.

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of first-time breast cancer or recurrences and be beneficial in those who have received treatment for breast cancer. This is because exercise can reduce stress, fatigue, and memory impairment. It can also reduce the risk of falls in older adults, depression, dementia, heart disease, and Osteoarthritis.