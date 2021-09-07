Tips To Reduce Premature Grey Hairs Naturally

New Delhi: Premature greying is one of the most common problems nowadays. Those dreaded streaks of silver and white pop up even when you are in your 20s. Although lack of nourishment and heredity are major reasons for greying, it could also be due to excessive use of tobacco, and smoking, or emotional stress. Here are a few home remedies to battle greying hair.

Indian Gooseberry (Amla) and Oil Mix

Amla has been an age-old trustworthy ingredient to tackle hair woes. Being a rich source of vitamin C, amla can help tackle greying of hair. Mixing it with fenugreek seeds can add to the benefits. Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) have nutrients and antioxidants in abundance that benefit hair health. These two ingredients not only prevent grey hair but also promote hair growth.

Method: Add six to seven pieces of amla to three tablespoons of oil of your choice. Put this mixture on gas and let it boil for a few minutes. Add one tablespoon of fenugreek powder to this mixture. Mix well and let it cool. Apply overnight and wash with a mild shampoo the next morning.

Black Tea Rinse

This is one of the widely used methods to prevent and darken grey hair. Black tea has caffeine which contains antioxidants. It not only helps add a black hue to grey strands but also strengthens hair follicles, stimulates hair growth, and makes hair shinier. It’s one of the easiest ways to treat your hair with a whole lot of goodness.

Method: Boil two tablespoons of any black tea in two cups of water and add one teaspoon of salt to it. Allow it to cool and rinse your hair with it after the head wash. You can also add it in a spray bottle; section the hair properly and spray generously on wet hair.

Curry Leaves and Coconut Oil

Curry leaves are also an age-old remedy to treat and prevent grey hair. With vitamins and minerals, curry leaves contain powerful antioxidants that prevent grey hair growth while strengthening hair. It also boosts scalp health. Coconut oil is known for preserving colour pigment and thus the two ingredients make a powerful concoction for grey hair.

Method: Take a pan and pour three tablespoons of coconut oil into it. Now add a handful of curry leaves to the oil. Heat it till you see a black residue. Take the pan off the stove and allow the oil to cool down. Then apply evenly from roots to end and let it stay for at least an hour. Wash it off with shampoo. You can repeat it twice a week for better results.

Henna and Coffee Paste

Henna is one of the safe ways to darken grey hair strands. It’s a natural conditioner and colourant. Coffee contains caffeine which has powerful antioxidants that provide a dark hue to the hair making it shinier and stronger. Mixed together, these two ingredients give good results.

Method: Boil water and add one tablespoon of coffee to it. Let it cool and use this water to make a paste with henna powder. Let it rest for at least an hour. To apply it, mix it with a hair oil of your choice and apply on hair. Wash it off after an hour.

Potato Peel

Potatoes can prove to be one of the potent ingredients to darken grey hair. Potato peels contain starch which helps to restore and preserve colour pigments in hair and prevent further greying of hair.

Method: Take a potato peel of five to six potatoes and then to two cups of water in a pan. Boil the mixture until the starch solution starts to form. Remove it from the stove and let it cool. Once cold, strain the solution. After washing your hair, use potato peel water for the last rinse. Do not wash it off with water. Use this remedy twice a week to see results.

Curd and Black Pepper Mix

Black pepper helps darken the grey hair and mixing it with yogurt helps provide shinier and softer hair.

Methods: Add a teaspoon of black pepper to a cup of yogurt and mix it well. Apply the mixture generously onto the hair from roots to the ends. Tie your hair and let it stay for an hour before washing. You can apply this thrice a week for results.