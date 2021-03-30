Tips To Protect Your Skin From Tanning

Bhubaneswar: Some people love going outdoors to get tan, but others try to avoid tanning as much as possible while out and about. If you spend a lot of time in the sun, your skin will darken as a result of melanin pigmentation. While exposure to the sun and its ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause some tanning or sunburn, there are also more dangerous risks caused by excessive sun exposure, including skin cancer, premature aging, and eye damage. Especially during excessive outdoor activities, extra precautions should be taken to help protect you from tanning and overexposure to UV rays.

Don’t let the scorching summer heat eat away your skin glow, using the following tips you can prevent it from sunburns and tanning.

Use Sunscreen

Your skin is exposed to the sun every day, so sunscreen isn’t just for the beach. Use a daily broad-spectrum—blocking UVA and UVB rays—sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher on all exposed areas. And choose cosmetics and lip balms with SPF. For beach days, use water-resistant sunscreens with higher SPFs. Remember to apply sunscreen liberally 30 minutes before sun exposure, reapply every few hours and even more frequently after swimming or sweating, and check the expiration date.

Seek Shade

The sun’s rays are strongest between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.—when your shadow is shorter than you. Try to schedule outdoor activities in the hours before or after this time. If you must be in the sun during these hours, seek shade—trees, umbrellas, and shelters—as often as possible. If you rely on an umbrella for shade at the beach, find one with a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of 30 or more.

Cover Up

In the water, consider wearing a rash guard instead of a t-shirt. Wet t-shirts offer far less UV protection than dry ones. Rash guards are made of polyester and stretchy material, and many have a built-in UPF. If you aren’t in the water, cover up with loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Tightly woven materials in dark colors provide more protection than loosely woven materials or lighter colors. And check clothing labels for UPF information. You want materials with a UPF of at least 30.

Wear Hats

The face, ears, scalp and neck are common areas to find skin cancer. Give these areas extra protection with a wide-brimmed hat. Look for a brim that is three inches or more all the way around. Or choose a shade cap with fabric in the back to cover your ears and neck. Like clothing, tightly woven materials in dark colors provide greater protection. If you can see through the weave, the UV rays can get through it.

Sport Sunglasses

Sun exposure can lead to cataracts and damage the delicate skin around your eyes. Sunglasses will do double duty by protecting your vision and your skin. For sunglasses, darker doesn’t necessarily mean better protection. Dark tints only reduce the intensity of the nontoxic visible light with no blockage of the invisible UV rays. Larger frames or wrap-around glasses provide the best protection. And look for labels that specify the UVA and UVB coverage or that meet ANSI (American National Standards Institute) requirements. Don’t make any assumptions about sunglasses that aren’t labeled.

Heed the Daily UV Index

The daily UV index is often part of your local weather forecast. The index estimates the risk of overexposure to the sun on a scale from one to 11+. A higher number indicates greater risk. A UV alert means that the UV index in your area is expected to be six or greater—which is high—and unusually intense for the time of year. Be extra cautious or choose indoor activities if your area is under a UV alert.