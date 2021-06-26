Tips To Manage Anxiety And Stress
New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but they can make us feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety.
Try these when you’re feeling anxious or stressed:
- Take a time-out: Practice yoga, listen to music, meditate, get a massage, or learn relaxation techniques. Stepping back from the problem helps clear your head.
- Eat well-balanced meals: Do not skip any meals. Do keep healthful, energy-boosting snacks on hand.
- Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can aggravate anxiety and trigger panic attacks.
- Get enough sleep When stressed your body needs additional sleep and rest.
- Exercise daily to help you feel good and maintain your health. Check out the fitness tips below.
- Take deep breaths Inhale and exhale slowly.
- Count to 10 slowly Repeat, and count to 20 if necessary.
- Do your best Instead of aiming for perfection, which isn’t possible, be proud of however close you get.
- Accept that you cannot control everything- Put your stress in perspective: Is it really as bad as you think?
- Welcome humor, a good laugh goes a long way.
- Maintain a positive attitude, make an effort to replace negative thoughts with positive ones.
- Get involved. Volunteer or find another way to be active in your community, which creates a support network and gives you a break from everyday stress.
- Learn what triggers your anxiety, is it work, family, school, or something else you can identify? Write in a journal when you’re feeling stressed or anxious, and look for a pattern.
- Talk to someone, Tell friends and family you’re feeling overwhelmed, and let them know how they can help you. Talk to a physician or therapist for professional help.