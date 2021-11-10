Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy During Winter

New Delhi: Our hairs also need care as we care for our skin during winters. The freezing temperatures can make your hair and scalp super uncomfortable, flaky, rough, dry, and breakage-prone. Try these winter hair care tips to keep your hair healthy.

Regular oiling

Massaging your hair and scalp regularly, say, once or twice a week, in these chilly winter months with natural oils can nourish your hair roots and strengthen your hair follicles by moisturising the scalp and promoting blood supply in the hair roots. You can try oils like coconut, jaborandi, argan, Brahmi, almond, sesame, or olive.

Avoid Frequent Hair Washes

Frequently washing your hair with shampoos strips off its natural oils, causing further dryness and irritation. Try to extend the time between your washes. Do not shampoo your hair more than twice a week. Always use a sulfate-free and mild shampoo to maintain the natural moisture balance.

Conditioning The Hair In Right Way

Never skip the conditioner during winter. Use a thick, creamy conditioner containing natural oils like coconut, olive, jojoba oils, and shea butter for deep hydration and nourishment.

How To Use A Conditioner

Shampoo your hair and rinse it thoroughly.

Apply the conditioner from the mid-length to the hair ends.

Concentrate on the ends to prevent dryness and split ends.

Leave the conditioner on for a few minutes and then wash with normal water.

You may end with normal water to seal the moisture and prevent frizz.

Avoid Heat Styling Tools

Your hair is already delicate during winter, and using heat styling tools can make it brittle, causing hair breakage. Embrace your natural hair texture and air dry your tresses as much as possible. Avoid blow-drying as it draws moisture out of your hair.

Avoid Hot Showers

A hot water shower in the freezing weather is always tempting. But hot water can remove the natural oils and moisture from your hair, making it dry. It may also make the scalp dry and cause flakiness. Always wash your hair with lukewarm water and blast with cold water at the ends to help seal the hair cuticles.