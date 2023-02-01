Tips To Help You Remove Makeup Easily & Efficiently

New Delhi: Sleeping with your face makeup on can lead to dry skin, acne, and even wrinkles caused by collagen breakdown — and that just faces makeup. Removing your makeup every night is a skincare necessity. Read on for tips on how to remove makeup completely from makeup experts. Here are some tricks to remove makeup the right way.

Wash Your Face After Using Makeup Wipes-

One blunder most of us tend to make is merely using makeup wipes, which are insufficient. Makeup wipes are best used to remove makeup before cleansing. Makeup wipes do not remove the residue; that job is done by water. Using moisturizer post-makeup wipes will push the residue into your pores and will give you acne. In conclusion, start the process with makeup wipes, wash your face with water and then apply moisturiser.

Cleanse Thoroughly-

Make sure you use a cleanser made to remove makeup. Massage the cleanser on your face and let it stay for 15 to 20 seconds. Make sure you massage each part of your face, including your hairline, chin, and around your ears.

Steam the Face-

The best way to ensure your makeup is 100% off is by using steam. Steam your face before removing your makeup. This will loosen your pores, your cleanser will penetrate deep into your skin to remove residue, and the makeup will glide off your skin.

Use Micellar Water- Micellar water is the best product to cleanse your skin; it further hydrates it; hence it’s a win-win situation. It’s an excellent alternative to makeup wipes, plus you don’t necessarily need to wash your face with a cleanser after using micellar water.

Pay Extra Attention To Your Eyes-

The most tedious job in this process is removing your eye makeup. Use a makeup remover made specifically for your eyes since your eyes are susceptible; additionally, removing your liner and mascara is extremely difficult, and an eye makeup remover will be the best product to do so.

Cross-Check With A Cotton Pad-

Even after this long process and hard work, makeup residue may still be left on your skin. Make sure you clean your face once again by applying the remover of your choice on a cotton pad and dabbing it across your face. This small step will go a long way and prevent acne and blackheads.