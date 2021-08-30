Tips To Boost Your Dog’s Immunity

New Delhi: We all want the best for our pets. Basically, we want them to be healthy and happy! But, our dear pets are constantly exposed to things that can compromise their health. They are exposed to viruses, bacteria, and parasites in vet offices, training buildings, on the streets, in dog parks, and even open parks and fields. Follow these simple steps and boost your dog’s immune system.

Weight control

The higher a dog’s weight is over his ideal weight, the more his immune system will struggle. Talk to your vet about your dog’s ideal weight and how many calories he should consume each day, and try to stick to this weight. Portion control is the main way to monitor food intake, and it’s easy for you to do.

Healthy diet

A diet full of nutrients is essential to maintaining your dog’s immune system. Especially antioxidants play a major role in maintaining your pet’s health. Antioxidants are vitamins and minerals in foods that counteract free radicals and stop their damage to cells. Antioxidants are easily available in many common foods such as berries, fruits, and vegetables. Some dog foods contain antioxidants, although they are not usually present in high enough quantities to make a big difference to your dog’s health. in that case, you can give your dog antioxidant supplements in the form of tablets. Dried beans such as kidney, pinto, and red beans have more antioxidants per ½ cup than fresh berries. If you want to supplement your dog’s food, feeding a small portion of these foods is better than buying expensive, trendy foods. But please note that a small amount every once in a while will do the trick – don’t overdo it!

Keep toys and bowls clean

Dogs sniff and lick pretty much anything outside of the house, and they run back in to play with their “personal belongings”. Germs from your dog’s mouth will, therefore, be transmitted to whatever he touches. Washing toys and bowls reduce the daily load of bacteria that the immune system has to deal with. Daily washing of these items with warm water (avoid dish soap because it could be toxic) is important for your dog’s health – a quick rinse usually does the trick. Also, be sure to thoroughly dry toys and bowls after washing, as leftover moisture is an excellent breeding ground for bacteria.

Keep your dog stress-free

Many dog owners are unaware of the fact that dogs are susceptible to stress. But stress is actually a real problem for dogs and humans alike. Stress can inhibit the immune system and reduce the body’s ability to ward off disease. Avoiding stressful situations and environments is one of the keys to keeping your dog in good health. So if you want to boost your dog’s immune system, give him/her plenty of exercises and try to follow a routine schedule of mealtimes, nap times, and playtimes. And last but not least, eliminate negative interactions with other pets and humans.

Vet-Check

Your vet is your best resource on how to boost your dog’s immune system. Of course, we take our four-legged friends to the vet when they’re sick or injured but those appointments tend to focus mainly on one particular issue. ‘Check up’ visits, on the other hand, are more holistic, giving your vet the opportunity to check your dog’s immune system and to detect changes in your pet’s overall physical health. At your vet, you can also get vaccines and other kinds of protection that assure your dog don’t get sick.