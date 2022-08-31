Tips To Avoid An Embarrassing Yawn

New Delhi: An unexpected yawn can be embarrassing. It gives the impression that you’re less than enthused, and that’s definitely not something you want while you’re in the middle of a deep conversation, or important meeting. Try one of these tricks when your yawning is getting out of control.

Sip Cold Beverage And Have Cold Foods

Ice water, cold coffee, iced tea or simply a bottle of cold water; would work to prevent yawning at that moment. You can also munch on cold foods like watermelon, cucumber or yogurt. It is said that cooling the body temperature can help curb a yawn.

Take A Few Deep Breaths

Inhale through your nose and exhale it from your mouth. Inhaling air from the nose provides more oxygen to the body. Low oxygen levels lead to yawning.

Humour Can Avoid Yawning For The Moment

Laughing can be effective in stopping yawning. You can either watch a funny video, read something interesting or simply look up for funny memes and jokes. I tried this, it actually works.

Go For A Walk At Regular Intervals

Sometimes sitting in the same position for too long can lead to fatigue and boredom. To avoid this, take short breaks and go for walks or chat with your friends. It isn’t that difficult to do.

Gently Press The Adam’s Apple

Adam’s apple is the small bump at the front of your neck which is formed by the thyroid cartilage surrounding the larynx. Gently pressing that area helps in suppressing yawns, however, be careful with this tip.

Take A Power Nap

Not every natural body occurrence is related to any health problem. The reason for your constant yawns can actually be a lack of sleep or tiredness. Take a power nap of 15 to 20 minutes and then resume what you were doing.