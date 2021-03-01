Tips And Tricks To Keep Hairs Healthy During Summer

Bhubaneswar: You need to take extra care of your scalp during summer, to make your mane looks at its very best. The intense humidity in the summer season affects the hydration of hair making your locks easily broken. Excessive exposure to the sun will damage your hair’s natural shield.

Here are some tips and tricks to protect your hair from the heat, sun, and humidity without turning it into an endless battle.

Cover up

Use a scarf or hat to cover your head when you are out in the sun. Not only does this provide extra UV protection, but it also helps your scalp to retain moisture. A hat reduces damage caused by wind, especially if your hair is prone to tangling, and protects colour-treated hair.

Put your hair up in loose, comfortable styles

A messy braid is ideal for keeping your hair under control and minimizing exposure to the sun. Tight hairstyles can be damaging because they tend to pull and tear hair, especially if your hair is dry from the summer heat.

Wash less often

Frequent washing strips your scalp of its natural oils, which in turn stimulates additional oil production and makes you feel the need to wash it even more. Try just rinsing in the shower after a day at the beach or pool, and see if that gets rid of some extra oil. Use a homemade or natural dry shampoo, such as cornstarch, in place of regular shampoo to go a bit longer without washing. Another quick fix is to dab a cotton ball soaked in witch hazel along your scalp to dissolve excess oil.

Reduce the heat

Try to blow-dry your hair as little as possible. It is already exposed to a significant amount of heat on a daily basis in the summer, and it will probably air-dry quickly anyways, so give the blow dryer a break and go au naturel if you can. Avoid flat-irons, too, as they will do further damage to already-dry hair. Plus, a sleek hairstyle only makes that frizz stand out more.

Condition always

Rinse with apple cider vinegar diluted in water for a quick natural conditioner. Use some coconut oil or shea butter (careful with this, since it can be heavy) to smooth, de-frizz, and moisturize your locks after washing. The oil will give some shine and, if you have wavy hair, create natural, air-dried curls. Try a natural deep conditioning treatment once a week to get that extra bit of moisture into your hair.

Add some sunscreen

There are shampoos that contain UV protection, but most of those are chemical-laden, conventional shampoos that I’d recommend avoiding. One quick way to add some protection is to run your hands lightly through your hair after applying sunscreen to your body.

Add some sunscreen

There are shampoos that contain UV protection, but most of those are chemical-laden, conventional shampoos that I’d recommend avoiding. One quick way to add some protection is to run your hands lightly through your hair after applying sunscreen to your body.

Use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush

Avoid pulling anything through your hair when it’s wet since that’s when it’s most susceptible to breaking. Wide-tooth combs are most gentle for untangling hair, as brushes can pull and tear when they snag strands.