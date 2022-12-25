Tipper Truck ‘Engaged In Bharatmala Project’ Mows Down Elderly Man, 5 Bullocks

Raigarh: An elderly man and five bullocks were killed after being run over by a speeding tipper truck engaged in the Bharatmala project at 3 pm on Sunday.

According to sources, the six lanning of the road stretch from Visakhapatnam to Odisha through Raipur under Bharatmala Yojana is going on at a fast pace. A tipper engaged in the project hit the elderly man in front of the school near Deobharandi Street on Raighar-Kundei main road at 3 am on Sunday.

Samaru Gond of Deobharandi village died on the spot while five bullocks were also killed in the collision with the speeding truck. Gond was making arrangements to tie the bulls but the speeding truck ran over them crushing them on the spot. Soon after the accident, the tipper truck driver fled the spot.

On intimation from local residents, the vehicle was intercepted and the driver detained, Kundei police station IIC Prashant Kumar Sethi informed.

Following the accident, many vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road and vehicular communication came to a standstill. Later, Raigarh police arrived at the scene and started an investigation. Meanwhile, residents of the area have complained that the vehicles are being driven at high speeds due to which such accidents are taking place.