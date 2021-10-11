Timothée Chalamet Unveils ‘Wonka’ First Look

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has unveiled his first look within the position of younger Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel movie referred to as Wonka.

Chalamet revealed his young Wonka in a post through a Tweet, a behind-the-scenes photo of himself standing behind a camera and looking like something out of a Charles Dickens novel, with a cravat, velvet coat, and the ever-popular Wonka top hat.

Check the post here:

<>

</>

Talking about the film, Wonka tells the story of Willy Wonka earlier than he turned a chocolatier and opened his chocolate manufacturing facility.

Wonka is directed by Paul King, who has plenty of experience in children’s films from his work on the Paddington franchise, and who co-wrote the film’s script with Farnaby. David Heyman is set to produce the film for Heyday Films, alongside Luke Kelly, with executive producers Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire.