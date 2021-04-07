Timings Of Two Special Trains Revised: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: The timings of two trains- Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Special and Puri-New Delhi Special Purusottam Express have been revised, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR)

Revised Timings For Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Special Between Visakhapatnam & Bhubaneswar:

The Railways have decided to revise the timings of Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Special between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar in East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

01019 Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Special from Mumbai w.e.f. 12th April, 2021 will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 15:45hrs and will leave at 16:05hrs instead of existing timings 15:35hrs & 15:55hrs, respectively.

This train will also arrive at Bhubaneswar 23:20hrs instead of the existing timings at 23:15hrs. The timings for this train at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Sompeta, Ichhapuram, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur and Balugaon have also been changed. The timings for this train at other scheduled Stations will remain unchanged. The timings of 01020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Special will remain unchanged.

Revised Timings For Puri-New Delhi Special Purusottam Express At Puri & Khurda Road Stations:

The Railways have decided to revise the timings of Puri-New Delhi Special Purusottam Express at Puri and Khurda Road Station. 02801 Puri-New Delhi Special Purusottam Express from Puri w.e.f. 10th April, 2021 will leave from Puri at 21:55hrs instead of existing timings at 2145hrs.

This train will also arrive at Khurda Road at 22:35hrs instead of the existing timings at 22:30hrs and will leave at 22:40hrs instead of earlier 22:35hrs. The timings for this train at other scheduled Stations will remain unchanged. The timings of 02802 New Delhi-Puri Special Purusottam Express from originating to destination Stations will remain unchanged.