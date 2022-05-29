Times Educationist of the Year Award Goes to DAV Regional Director Dr. K C Satapathy

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Director of DAV Institutions, Odisha Dr. K C Satapathy has been honoured with the prestigious Times Educationist of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to academics in an elite function organised by Times National Group at Bhubaneswar recently.

Renowned film personality and philanthropist Sonu Sood presented the award to Dr. Satapathy which carries a citation, a memento and other gifts.