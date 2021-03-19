Time to bury past, move forward, says Pak army chief

New Delhi: Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said it is time to bury the past and move forward after announcement of a joint ceasefire last month.

Bajwa urged India and Pakistan to have a peaceful resolution of Kashmir tangle. The Pakistan army chief said a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

He further said that the onus for meaningful dialogue rests with India and stated that unsettled issues in South Asia are dragging the entire region back into “poverty and underdevelopment”.

Bajwa’s comment on India-Pakistan ties comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India would have to take the first step for improving bilateral relations by addressing the Kashmir issue. He said peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia.

India has already reiterated that “talks and terror” cannot go together and asked Islamabad to demonstrable steps against terror groups to convince India that it wants a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.