Time not ripe for nuke deal meeting: Iran

Tehran: Iran has dismissed Europe’s offer for an informal meeting with US on 2015 nuclear deal saying the time is not ripe for such a deliberation.

It said the Washington has failed to lift sanctions against Iran.

The political director of European Union’ had proposed earlier this month to start the deliberation between the two nations on the issue.

France, Germany and Britain have been trying to salvage the accord that granted Iran international sanctions relief in return for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The accord was nearing collapse since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

US President Joe Biden has signalled readiness to revive the deal but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which is suspended in response to the sanctions. However, Tehran demands that Washington must take the first step by scrapping sanctions.

Iran last Tuesday started to restrict some site inspections by the IAEA, in continuation of suspended nuclear commitments in response to the US failure to lift its sanctions.