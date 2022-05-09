Time For Leaders To Repay Debt They Owed To The Party: Sonia Tells Congress

“We are therefore meeting in Udaipur on May 13th, 14th and 15th. Around 400 of our colleagues will participate. The vast majority of them hold or have held one position or the other in the organization or in the Union government. We have made every effort to ensure balanced representation—balance from every angle,” she said.

“I request for your full cooperation in ensuring that the single over-riding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur,” said Sonia.

The Congress chief said that the Chintan Shivir should not become a ritual that has to be gone through. ‘I am determined that it should herald a restructured organization to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges we confront,’ she said.

Sonia said the party will have an amendment to party’s constitution for digital membership. ‘Our deliberations will be in six groups. These will take up political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues. Delegates have already been informed about which group in which they are expected to participate. On the afternoon of May 15th we will be adopting the Udaipur Nav Sankalp after it has been approved by the CWC there,’ she said.