Time For India To Adopt Global Best Standards In Cotton Productivity: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: An interactive meeting with stakeholders of Cotton Textile Value Chain on improving cotton productivity & branding of Indian Cotton was held at Vanijya Bhawan New Delhi, today in the august presence of Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles and Smt. Darshana V. Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles & Railways.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution said that it’s time for India to adopt world standards in Cotton Productivity. He also said that all stakeholders must share best practices to boost cotton productivity in India to boost farmer incomes.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Goyal said that the Private sector must contribute to boosting research in productivity, farmers’ education as well as branding to which Government would provide matching support. Asserting an integrated approach, Goyal said that the private sector has to act in a Mission mode to strengthen the Cotton Value Chain. He further added that we need to brand our own cotton which is good quality by an equal contribution from Industry. Action on reducing contamination issues like coloured HDPE. Master plan to be worked out by industry within one week.

Shri Goyal said that cotton works like a bridge between agriculture and textile sector. Cotton-based products have significant share of total Textiles & Apparel products both at Domestic and International level. With Market access opening through FTAs, it is but imperative to get our act together to enhance Productivity and Quality both. Shri Goyal said that we need to bring back our dominance in the global cotton industry and India looks at Textiles as a key sector that will help us build an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

He also said that the Centre is working on the ‘ 5F ’ vision of PM: ‘Farm to Fibre; Fibre to Factory; Factory to Fashion; Fashion to Foreign’ . It may be noted that the Textile sector has taken giant strides from RoSCTL to RoDTEP& NTTM to PM Mitra for increasing cotton and textiles produced in India. Agreements for duty-free access of Textiles with Australia & UAE have given a new impetus to the trade and similar agreements with the EU, UK & Canada are being negotiated.

Goyal said that it is vital to increase yield and profit margins for our cotton farmers by creating awareness about the right seeds and encouraging farmers to adopt modern technology and progressive agricultural practices. Appreciating the examples of good work done by some FPOs, CITI CDRA etc, he expects replication to achieve better results across the board.