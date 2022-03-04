Los Angeles: TIME 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations, and borders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Afghan journalist Zahra Joya are among 12 women being named as Time’s Women of the Year for 2022, a first for the magazine. Clooney has been recognised for her work, especially with Yazidi victims of the ISIS in Iraq, while Joya, who fled to the UK after the collapse of the Afghan government last year, is highlighted for her work with Rukhshana Media, a platform she founded with a focus on stories by and about Afghan women.

Other women on the list include actress Kerry Washington, singer Kacey Musgraves, software engineer Tracy Chou, British midwife Jennie Joseph, poet Amanda Gorman, athlete Allyson Felix, Nasdaq chief executive Adena Friedman, lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and trans actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez.

All 12 women will be honoured at a gala on March 8, on International Women’s Day, in Los Angeles, the magazine said.

Time renamed its Man of the Year to Person of the Year in 1999, but only a few women have made it to that list, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015 and environmental activist Greta Thunberg in 2019.