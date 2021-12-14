Timber Seized
StateCrime

Timber Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Seized From Illegal Depot In Sambalpur

By PragativadiNews
0 2

Bhubaneswar: Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday seized timber worth Rs 2.5 lakh during a raid at an illegal timber depot at Jamtikra under Dhama police limits in Sambalpur district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal hoarding of timber, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of the State Vigilance on the depot at Jamtikra.

The raid led to the seizure of 250 Cft of Green-Damkurudu timber used for furniture manufacturing and toy making. The seized timber is worth Rs 2, 50,000, the Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

In this connection, one forest case has been registered in Dhama range under Sambalpur Forest Division and the matter is under investigation, the press note release added.

PragativadiNews 11104 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × 1 =

Breaking