Timber Worth Rs 1.81 Lakh Seized From Balasore Village

Cuttack: Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance on Friday seized timber worth Rs 1.81 lakh during a raid at Hatiaganda village under Remuna police limits in Balasore district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal hoarding of timber, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of the State Vigilance at Hatiaganda village.

The raid led to the seizure of 87.67 Cft timber. The seized timber is worth Rs Rs.1,81,500, the Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

In this connection, one forest case has been registered in Nilagiri Wildlife Range under Balasore Wildlife Division and the matter is under investigation, the press note release added.