Tim Southee Savours His First Sir Richard Hadlee Medal

Auckland: BLACKCAPS pace bowler Tim Southee has crowned a stellar season by winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at the ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards.

On the final day of the three-day awards ceremony, Southee shared the podium with Bert Sutcliffe Medal recipient Penny Kinsella; the ANZ Test Player of the Year, Devon Conway, and the women’s and men’s Domestic Players of the Year – Nensi Patel, and joint male winners Tom Bruce and Robbie O’Donnell, respectively.

Southee, who has not previously been awarded NZC’s supreme award, the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, was named the winner on the basis of his sheer consistency throughout the summer; at home and abroad, in red and white-ball cricket.

Already named as the winner of this year’s Winsor Cup for first-class bowling, he captured 36 Test wickets at 23.88, including best figures of six for 43 against England at Lord’s and five crucial wickets against India in the victorious ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton.

Southee has now taken 338 Test wickets – 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder the award is named after, Sir Richard Hadlee.

“It’s a huge honour to win such a prestigious award,” Southee said, speaking from India where he is currently playing in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it’s certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year.

“While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time.

“It’s been great to be a part of this period and being able to win games for our country which is something that’s very special.”