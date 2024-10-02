Wellington: Tim Southee resigned as New Zealand’s Test captain on Wednesday before the three-match series against India starting October 16.

Tom Latham, who has previously captained the team nine times, will lead a 15-member squad that includes Southee for the matches against India.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to captain the BLACKCAPS in a format that is so special to me,” Southee remarked.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always prioritized the team, and I believe stepping down is in the team’s best interest. Moving forward, I feel that focusing on my on-field performance and returning to my peak form to continue taking wickets will best serve the team, aiding New Zealand in winning Test matches. As always, I will support my teammates, particularly the promising young bowlers emerging on the international scene. I extend my best wishes to Tom in his new role and assure him of my support on his journey, just as he has supported me over the years,” he further stated.

Since his debut in 2008, Southee has participated in 102 Tests and taken 382 wickets. He led the team in 14 Tests, with 6 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws, after succeeding Kane Williamson in December 2022.

