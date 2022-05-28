Tilottama Brand By Odia Designer Sujit Meher Gets Trademark Permission To Export Odisha’s Handloom Products

Sambalpur: Tilottama brand founded by the youngest designer-cum-entrepreneur from Odisha, Sujit Meher has received trademark permission from the Government of India to export handloom products under the brand name.

This is the first brand from Odisha that is going to brand Sambalpuri handloom and other handlooms of the State.

Speaking on the latest development, Meher said, “Tilottama stores will be opened across India and the first store will be opening in Kalahandi’s Dharamgarh. It will be a one-stop destination for designer Sambalpuri handloom, Habaspuri handloom and lots more designer wears.”

“My aim is to reach every people and everywhere whether it’s in rural or urban India. It’s a vision to create a market place for our weavers so that they can directly associate without any hassle. And also just not only revive and promote our ancient handlooms but also the betterment of weaver’s lives and giving livelihood opportunities to many people in our rural area,” said Meher.

“Here I am starting Tilottama flagship stores chain from my root, my hometown Dharamgarh, as I believe It is in the roots, not the branches, that a tree’s greatest strength lies,” Meher added.