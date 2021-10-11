Tileibani Junior Engineer In Vigilance Net

Deogarh: Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at different places associated with Tileibani block Junior Engineer on the allegation of amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income..

The JE has been identified as Bikash Behera.

As per available information, officials of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous searches at Behera’s house and his in-laws’.

“The total valuation of the disproportion assets of the State government official is yet to be calculated as raids are still underway,” an official said.