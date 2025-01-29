Tilak Varma has achieved a career-best No. 2 ranking in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings after his impressive performances in recent matches.

He surpassed England’s Phil Salt and is now just 23 points behind Australia’s Travis Head. Varma’s unbeaten 72 off 55 balls in the second T20I against England in Chennai was a key factor in India’s narrow two-wicket victory.

Despite a modest 18-run knock in the third T20I, his consistent form has solidified his position among the top T20 batters. With two more matches left in the series, Varma has a chance to claim the No. 1 spot.

Tilak’s remarkable consistency in T20Is is evident in his record-breaking run of 318 runs without being dismissed, including two centuries. Rayudu highlighted the pivotal role of captain Suryakumar Yadav in boosting Tilak’s confidence.

With his ability to adapt to different match situations, Tilak has showcased his readiness for bigger challenges. The batter will now look to continue his stellar form in the third T20I against England, set to take place in Rajkot on January 28. A victory there would seal the series for India.

Top 10 ICC T20I Batters:

1. Travis Head

2. Tilak Varma

3. Phil Salt

4. Suryakumar Yadav

5. Jos Buttler

6. Babar Azam

7. Pathum Nissanka

8. Mohammad Rizwan

9. Yashasvi Jaiswal

10. Kusal Perera

With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, Tilak’s continued rise in form and rankings bodes well for India’s chances, making him a key player in their title ambitions.