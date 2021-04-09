Tika Utsav: Odisha Urges Centre To Supply 25L Doses Of Covishield Vaccine

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has urged the Centre to supply at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the State immediately for observation of ensuing Tika Utsav.

The Health and Family Welfare Dept has again written to the Union Government on Friday in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said that Odisha has already administered over 39,84,878 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and Citizens 45 years and above till date Since 1st April.

Odisha government has successfully vaccinated 15, 55.422 lakh citizens aged 45 years & above in the State. The overall performance of our State is more than the national average in all categories of targeted beneficiaries.

ACS Mohapatra regretted that due to the extremely low supply of vaccines to the State a number of COVID vaccination centres have been closed down. Several districts are now in a stock-out situation and are unable to continue the vaccination programme, the letter added.

The Health Dept ACS said this issue has been raised repeatedly with the Union Ministry of Health earlier but it remains unaddressed till date. It was informed during the Video Conference of the Prime Minister with all Chief Ministers on April 8 that ‘Tika Utsav’ will be celebrated in the entire country from 11 April to 14.