Tika Utsav: 900 centres run dry amid Covid vaccine shortage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 900 centres ran out of vaccine doses in Odisha even as the country witnessed the launch of ‘Tika Utsav’ on Sunday.

The vaccination programme will be hampered if fresh stock of vaccines is not supplied by tomorrow, Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi said.

“Odisha now has a stock of 2,33,00 doses of Covishield & 77,960 doses of Covaxin. ‘Tika Utsav’ being observed in centres that have vaccine stock, focus is being given on districts having high cases of Covid-19,” Panigrahi added.

Talking about Tika Utsav from April 11-14, Panigrahi said, the purpose of the programme is to ensure zero wastage of vaccine and increasing awareness about the vaccination process.

The programme is now carried out in 579 centres in various districts which have vaccine stock. Most of the districts have no vaccine stock. The vaccination drive will continue in districts that have vaccine stock.

The RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for the people visiting Odisha from other states.