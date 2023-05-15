Tihar Jail SP gets notice after 2 inmates shifted to Satyendar Jain’s cell on ex-minister’s request

New Delhi: Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail following his arrest last year in a PMLA case, has reportedly written a letter to the prison authorities requesting for two to three inmates in his cell for company, as he was feeling lonely.

Satyendar Jain, who has been in the high-security jail following his arrest last year, had in a letter on May 11 requested the prison administration to lodge him with more inmates.

Mr Jain had cited depression due to loneliness and the need for more social interactions in his letter – which he said was adviced by a doctor.

“I am feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested me for more social interactions and he requested to lodge him with at least two more persons,” he wrote, requesting the company of at least two more people.

He also mentioned two names in the letter.

Two prisoners were then moved to the former minister’s cell by the Superintendent of jail no 7.

Prison officials said they were immediately shifted back to their respective cells after the administration came to know about it.

They said the decision was taken by the Superintendent without discussing the matter with the jail administration.

The move has also raised security concern.

“Action has been initiated against the Superintendent of Jail No 7 for transferring two prisoners to the cell of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who requested to lodge him with at least two inmates citing depression and need for more social interactions. Inmates were immediately transferred back,” said an official.

Last year, a prison official was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to the former minister.