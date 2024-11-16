Mayurbhanj: Tigress ‘Zeenat’ brought from Maharashtra’s Tadaba-Andhari tiger reserve preyed on a wild pig on her first day inside the soft enclosure at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

The 3-year-old tigress is under 24/7 surveillance by a specialised team since her arrival. If her condition continues to improve, she will be released into the core area of Similipal in a few days, where she will be able to roam freely.

Notably, the three-year-old tigress was translocated from Tadoba Forest in Maharashtra and placed in a soft enclosure at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district on November 13.

Earlier, another tigress, named Jamuna, was released into the wild on November 9 after her observation period in an enclosure in the core area of STR.