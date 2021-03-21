Tigress Sundari to go back to Kanha National Park again

Angul: A six-member team from Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh will arrive in Odisha on Sunday to inspect the behaviour and health status of tigress Sundari in Satkosia.

The team which includes an ACF and veterinary expert will inspect the behaviour and health status of the big cat and decide on its translocation in 3 to 4 days, informed Odisha PCCF.

Reports said the team will not tranquillize tigress Sundari this time. She will be caught in a special cage, and that tigress will be released to Gorilla enclosure at Kanha National Park later.

Worthwhile to mention that tigress Sundari was brought to Satkosia wildlife sanctuary with the sole purpose of breeding tiger species, but the purpose was dashed as the tigress allegedly turned into a man-eater killing two persons of the region. The tigress has been kept in the enclosure since 2018.