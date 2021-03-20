Tigress Sundari To Be Shifted Soon; Kanha Team Arrive In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: A team of wildlife experts from Kanha tiger project will reach Odisha today to translocate tigress Sundari from Satakosia Wild Life Sanctuary in Angul to Madhya Pradesh.

The translocation of the big cat from Odisha will be subjected to her fitness for transportation over several hundred kilometres in a special vehicle but only after an inspection by the team from Kanha National Park.

The team comprises of a veterinary, an assistant director, and 5 to 6 auxiliary staff.

After reaching in Satkosia the team will observe the tigress health condition and whether she is fit for the transportation. If her health condition is stable then she will be translocated to Ghorela Rewilding Centre in Kanha.

Sundari was translocated from Bandhavgarh tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh to Odisha in 2018 under the country’s first inter-state tiger translocation programme. The big cat was released into the Satkosia sanctuary in Angul district. But, later it was lodged in an enclosure after the animal reportedly killed a man and a woman living inside the reserve in September 2018.