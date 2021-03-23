Tigress Sundari Relocated To Kanha Tiger Reserve In MP

Angul: Forest officials on Tuesday tranquilised Tigress Sundari in Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The big cat will be relocated to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

The three-member team of doctors tranquilised tigress Sundari after forest officials in Satkosia wildlife sanctuary failed to capture her.

According to reports, the weight of the tigress was confirmed before being loaded on to the special vehicle.

The big cat will reach Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, said sources.