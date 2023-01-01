Tight Security At RSS Headquarters After Bomb Threat

Nagpur: Security was beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday after an unidentified caller threatened to blow it up with a bomb, police said.

“A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area with a bomb,” said DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of the premises but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

“Police Control Room today received a call from an unknown person threatening to blow up RSS headquarters. The investigation is underway. RSS Headquarters is a vital installation. It already has combined teams of state and central security agencies. Any threat there is not possible and if ever it happens we are ready to neutralize it,” said Commissioner of Police, Nagpur Amitesh Kumar.

Patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, the DCP said, adding that police are tracking the phone number to identify the caller.