Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria And Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Heropanti 2 Trailer Out!

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s most anticipated film, Heropanti 2 trailer has finally been released. The action drama is slated to release on April 29 this year and will be having a clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

Sharing the trailer, Tiger wrote, “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid” and tagged the cast as well as Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Rahman.

Take a look:

Earlier, Tiger took to his social media handle to share his character from the film. Sharing the post and for his character he wrote, “Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas, Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon.”

Talking about the film, helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger’s debut Bollywood film of the same name. Heropanti was released in 2014 and featured Kriti Sanon.

The Heropanti 2 will feature Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about Tiger Shroff’s work front, the actor will be seen in Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.