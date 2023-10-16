Tiger Shroff shares about his character in ‘Ganapath’

Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is all set to release this week. While the massive anticipation is hovering around among the masses, the audience is immensely excited to watch Tiger Shroff coming in a whole new action avatar. But as much as the audience is pumped up, Tiger himself had a different experience of playing his character in Ganapath.

Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is expected to set new standards in the Indian film industry. The film’s release is highly anticipated, and fans can look forward to a thrilling experience both on and off the screen.

The trailer of Ganapath has given a brief understanding of Tiger Shroff’s never-before-seen action avatar. However, the young action superstar played action-packed characters several times, but with Ganapath he is sure to deliver yet another thrilling performance. While sharing his experience of playing his character in Ganapath, Tiger said, “Just a fact something its so different, I have never played so many shades before i have always been very one track straight forward hero, this is more of a underdog becoming a hero and ya there is a dark side of him too and there is a very child like side of him too as well.”

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.