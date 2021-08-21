Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon Starrer ‘Ganapath’ To Release On December 23, 2022 

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kriti Sanon and tiger shroff-starrer film ‘Ganpath’ is all set to hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller. Sharing the post, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Uski hategi to sabki fategi Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022.”

In the video released today, we see Tiger showing off his biceps. He says, “Apun ka do baap hai, God aur janta, dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aaya.”

On the work front, apart from Ganapath, Kriti also has Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush in the pipeline. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, also has Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Rambo in his kitty.